Former Jacksonville Jaguar Blake Bortles announces NFL retirement

Before Trevor Lawrence and Minshew Mania, there was the 'BOAT' Blake Bortles.

Blake Bortles, the former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. He said he was not touched a football since January but is now ready to make the decision public.

In 2014, the Jags selected Bortles with the 3rd overall pick out of UCF. The former knight is still the teams single season record holder for touchdown passes in a season to this day. The record was set in 2015 with 35 touchdown passes in a season.

At the height of his popularity, Bortles led the Jaguars to the AFC Championship Game in January 2018. However, within the next year, he was benched and released in favor of Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

Regardless, Bortles will be documented in Jags lore for his memorable interviews and personality.