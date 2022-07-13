Former Gator basketball star Patric Young 'in good spirits' as he recovers from serious car crash

Young posted a video on Twitter thanking people for their support. Young was injured in a car accident two weeks ago in Nebraska.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Former Providence School and Florida Gator basketball star, Patric Young, says he's "in great spirits" two weeks after being seriously injured in a car crash in Nebraska.

"Thank you everybody so much for your thoughts and prayers, I'm about to ring this bell to close one chapter," Young said. "Can't wait for the next one, going to heading up to Colorado really soon. Everyone thank you again so much for the love and support it keeps me going and hopefully I can continue to inspire you guys as I keep going."

Good morning every one! I’m off to Denver today, I hope this brings you joy! pic.twitter.com/vPqiVxEK9E — Patric Young (@PatricYoung4) July 13, 2022

The former Gator was in a wheelchair and back brace.

According to the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan, Young lost control of his car, and it flipped over once.

Young didn't have a seat belt on during the accident and was taken to Avera McKennan hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

There was one other passenger in the car. That person was not injured.