Former Ed White offensive lineman Kaleb Johnson grateful for coaching opportunity with Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kaleb Johnson grew up cheering on the Jaguars.
The former Ed White offensive lineman went on to play college football at Rutgers, before later taking a coaching job with the Florida Gators.
Johnson now serves as the offensive line quality control coach with the Gators but this summer he got a unique opportunity to coach with his hometown NFL team.
Thanks to the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Johnson got to go inside the lines at TIAA Bank Field and coach with the Jags this offseason.
After his playing days were over, Johnson said he wanted to remain a part of football.
"I wanted to be around the game so getting into coaching was the next best thing. It was the next best thing. I get to do what I love and I get to give back to the next generation," Johnson said.