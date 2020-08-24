Dolphins will play games at Hard Rock Stadium with 13,000 fans.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference Monday afternoon in Miami Gardens where he praised the Miami Dolphins for allowing fans at their home games during the upcoming football season.

According to the Miami Dolphins, they will play games in the fall with a maximum of 13,000 fans at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Gov. DeSantis praised the Dolphins administration for what he called "thorough" plans for reopening safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I know that it's really, really well thought-out. Probably they've thought of things that I would not have thought of, and you know we've been doing this stuff day in and day out since February," said Gov. DeSantis.

The decision by the Dolphins comes after the Jaguars made the decision to open TIAA Bank Field this season at 25% capacity (close to 17,000 fans).

The Dolphins will play their first home game against the Buffalo Bills on September 20, 2020.

DeSantis went on to joke about Tom Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and praised Florida's professional and college football teams for being careful in their plans to accommodate fans during the pandemic.