City of Jacksonville shares Georgia-Florida game day plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Leaders from the City of Jacksonville are getting ready for the annual Georgia-Florida football matchup at TIAA Bank Field, coming up on Saturday.

Mayor Lenny Curry, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department leaders will share details of game day plans at a news conference Monday morning at 10 at City Hall.

The game has been hosted in Jacksonville since 1933, and this year it will be held on Nov. 7.

Last month, the city announced that the longstanding tradition of widespread tailgating outside the stadium would be canceled this year due to the pandemic.