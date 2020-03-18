JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This time last year the Jaguars made an off-season splash, signing Nick Foles to a 4-year 88 million dollar contract. After just four starts in a Jaguars uniform, Foles is headed back to the NFC. Report today from ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Jaguars will receive a 4th round compensatory pick in return for Foles.

Why is this important?

The Jaguars needed the cap space. Finding Gardner Minshew as a fit in the 2019 season allows the Jaguars to spend money elsewhere. They cleared $3.375M in cap space but also steered clear of $21M guaranteed that would have been owed to Foles.

The Jaguars now have 12 draft picks in this years draft including two first round selections. While this season's team will be young, there is certainly hope that the future success is near.