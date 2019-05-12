The Florida State administration and search committee hoped to have a coach named before we arrived at the 1st of December. We are now five days past that mark with no head coach. Why? The prospect of a head coach still competing for a conference title would be a reason.

Mike Norvell

Memphis head coach Mike Norvell has been floating around as a front runner for the job.

Record as a HC: 37-15

Why it makes sense: An affordable buyout for a coach who has had offensive success with a struggling program. Although he has never coached in the ACC, his track record suggests he could do so producing two double digit win seasons at Memphis in his tenure.

Matt Rhule

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule will also be coaching in a conference championship game this weekend.

Record as a HC: 47-41

Why it makes sense: The Noles could dip back in to the well adding a Baylor HC alongside their current offensive coordinator Kendal Briles who was Baylor's OC from 2015-2016. Rhule is used to turning struggling programs around, taking a depleted Baylor program from nothing back into the top 10 of the CFP Rankings in 2019.

Jeff Scott

Jeff Scott has been the Clemson Co-Offensive coordinator for the past four seasons. He will also be coaching in a conference championship game this weekend.

Record as a HC: 0-0

Why it makes sense: Although he has not been a head coach yet, Scott knows what it takes to call plays and win at the highest level. Coaching in the ACC under one of the best programs in the country makes him a viable option for the Florida State job.

Brent Venables

We can't mention Jeff Scott without throwing Brent Venables' name in the hat. Although he is probably less likely to leave, with his son on the roster at Clemson, he could be a huge get in Tallahassee.

Record as a HC: 0-0

Why it makes sense: Brent Venables is not only one of the Nations' top defensive coordinators, but one of the best recruiters as well. He could step in to this program with just a couple weeks left and make a change before the early signing period.

Matt Campbell

Although he just signed an extension with Iowa State, that hasn't stopped coaches from leaving before. He will not be coaching this weekend, so if it hasn't happened between FSU and Campbell it may not happen at all.

Record as a HC: 61-39

Why it makes sense: Much like Dan Mullen at Mississippi State, Matt Campbell did much more when given less. He has won at Toledo & Iowa State two programs struggling mightily before he arrived.