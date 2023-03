The game was set to take place at 121 Financial Ballpark Tuesday at 7. It will now take place on May 2.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida vs. Florida State University Sunshine Showdown baseball game will be postponed until May, organizers announced Tuesday morning.

The game was set to take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at 121 Ballpark in Jacksonville.

The game will now be played on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Time will be announced at a later date. Any tickets purchased for today’s game will be honored for the May 2 game.