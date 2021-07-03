Florida State upset by Notre Dame, loses out on ACC Regular Season crown

The first-place Noles fell to the Fighting Irish 83-73 in South Bend. Coupled with a Virginia win over Louisville, FSU falls to second-place

Emotionally, Leonard Hamilton said he felt his 11th ranked Noles were ready for their regular season finale with Notre Dame.

"[But] the will of Notre Dame, wanting to be successful against a Top-25 opponent -- I thought their will was a little bit stronger than ours today," Hamilton said following the Fighting Irish's 83-73 upset win in South Bend, Indiana.

"Sometimes you gotta learn to handle these sort of situations when they arise. Hopefully we'll learn from this and be stronger for the remainder of the year."

After all: this "situation" was a lot more than just a nine-win, middling Fighting Irish squad knocking off Florida State (15-5). It was bigger than the Irish's first win over a AP Top-25 opponent since 2017, which Hamilton alluded to.

The Noles needed to win to clinch their second straight, ACC regular season crown and the top-seed in the conference tournament next week. Once they lost, they needed Louisville to upset 21st ranked Virginia.

They got neither. The Noles lost. Virginia won.

The Hoos have their third regular season title in four years.

Florida State trailed Notre Dame (10-14) by 16 points at halftime, the majority of their 14 turnovers coming before the intermission. They made just two three-point baskets, both courtesy of Sardaar Calhoun. They finished with six for the game. They had 13 last time out against Boston College.

But the Noles did mount a comeback, cutting it to four late on an Anthony Polite three-point basket. That was as close as the rally would get.

Freshman Scottie Barnes paced FSU with 17 points and nine rebounds. Calhoun, MJ Walker and RaiQuan Gray all finished in double figures.