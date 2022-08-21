Looking ahead to FSU's football season with First Coast Sports

Sports Director Chris Porter and College Football Analyst Brent Beaird talked expectations for Florida State University's '22-'23 season.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Football Analyst Brent Beaird joined Sports Director Chris Porter on Sports Final this week to talk about the Seminoles incoming season.

The pressure is on for Coach Mike Norvell. Watch to find out why Beaird thinks he needs to show some progress this year and what issues previous coaches left for Norvell to clean up.

Chris also asked Beaird: Who needs to step up this year, and where might the Seminoles finish? And on another note -- how will the Big 10 media deal impact the SEC?