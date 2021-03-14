x
Florida State is four-seed in the East Region, will face UNC Greensboro in opening round of NCAA Tournament Saturday

It's the fourth straight NCAA Tournament bid for the Noles, who finished as ACC Tournament and Regular Season runner-up's
Credit: AP
Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton directs players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 83-73. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

After a tough loss in Saturday's ACC Tournament Championship, it's right back to work for Leonard Hamilton and the Noles.

Florida State (16-6) is officially NCAA Tournament-bound for a fourth straight year. The Noles are the four-seed in the East Region and will face UNC-Greensboro in the opening round Saturday. 

The Noles finished 11-4 in ACC regular season play, falling to Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament final 80-75. Florida State enters the NCAA Tournament having lost three of their last five.

UNC-Greensboro earned the Southern Conference's automatic bid with a 69-61 win over Mercer in the conference championship game. The Spartans went 21-8 during the 2020-2021 regular season, including a 13-5 record in conference. This is their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance, with the most recent coming in 2018.

Game time has yet to be announced at this time. The entire 2021 NCAA Tournament will take place in locations in the Indianapolis area due to COVID-19 protocols. 