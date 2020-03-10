More Kyle, more fun: Gators roll past South Carolina in home opener

Kyle Pitts catches two more touchdowns as Florida improves to 2-0 after 38-24 win

It's been two weeks, and the Gators' opponents still can't figure out Kyle Pitts.

The junior tight end caught two more touchdowns in Florida's 38-24 win over South Carolina (0-2), tying the program record for career touchdowns by a tight end (12). Pitts now has six touchdowns on the season. Both of today's touchdowns, of course, came from a fellow Kyle: his quarterback, Kyle Trask, who was 21 of 29 for 268 yards, four touchdowns, a fumble and an interception. Florida's offense carried over their momentum from their Week One thrashing of Ole Miss, tallying 347 yards of total offense and 6.67 yards per offensive play.

With South Carolina keying in on Pitts, even more opportunities opened up for do-it-all playmaker Kadarius Toney. The senior had six catches for 86 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown run. In the return game, Toney had two punt returns for a total of 42 yards.

Running back Dameon Pierce also had a touchdown and 51 of Florida's 79 rushing yards.

Redshirt freshman Trent Whittemore of Buchholz High School also recorded his first career touchdown for Florida.

After yet another inauspicious start -- including allowing the Gamecocks to score first -- Todd Grantham's defense settled in in the second half. Ventrell Miller recovered a key fumble in the third quarter and had six tackles, including one for loss. Sophomore Kaiir Elam led Florida with eight tackles. It did get a bit hairy in the fourth quarter, as South Carolina cut the lead to 14, but in doing so, they milked more than seven minutes off the clock, giving Florida the ball back with 48 seconds remaining.

For South Carolina, their biggest weapon proved to be their run game -- the same rushing attack that struggled to post more than 100 yards against Tennessee in Week One. Kevin Harris had 127 total yards and two touchdowns, and Deshaun Fenwick added 56 total yards.

Transfer quarterback Collin Hill was 28 of 47 for 212 yards and two touchdowns for South Carolina.