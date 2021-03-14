x
Florida is a seven seed, opens NCAA Tournament play against Virginia Tech on Friday

The Gators finished the regular season 14-9. Virginia Tech is 15-6.
Credit: AP
Florida guard Scottie Lewis (23) claps his hands against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

The Florida Gators are going dancing -- again.

After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the men's basketball NCAA Tournament is back and so are Mike White's Gators for a fourth straight year. The Gators will open play on Friday, March 19, against Virginia Tech in Indianapolis, Indiana. Florida is the seven-seed, Virginia Tech the 10-seed.

The Gators' regular season ended at the hands of Tennessee in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday. Florida ended the regular season on a two-game losing streak. 

In head coach Mike Young's first season in Blacksburg, the Hokies have been the pleasant surprise of the ACC. Despite a prolonged COVID-19 pause, Virginia Tech finished the season at 15-6 and 9-4 in the ACC.

Game time has yet to be announced for Friday's match-up. 