Florida is a seven seed, opens NCAA Tournament play against Virginia Tech on Friday

The Gators finished the regular season 14-9. Virginia Tech is 15-6.

The Florida Gators are going dancing -- again.

After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the men's basketball NCAA Tournament is back and so are Mike White's Gators for a fourth straight year. The Gators will open play on Friday, March 19, against Virginia Tech in Indianapolis, Indiana. Florida is the seven-seed, Virginia Tech the 10-seed.

The Gators' regular season ended at the hands of Tennessee in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday. Florida ended the regular season on a two-game losing streak.

In head coach Mike Young's first season in Blacksburg, the Hokies have been the pleasant surprise of the ACC. Despite a prolonged COVID-19 pause, Virginia Tech finished the season at 15-6 and 9-4 in the ACC.