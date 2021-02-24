Florida holds off late UNF rally for 9-6 road win

In his return to his hometown of Jacksonville, Bishop Kenny grad Colby Halter paced the Gators with 4 RBIs

Take a deep breathe, Florida Gator baseball fans.

A win is a win.

The No. 7 Gators (2-2) avoided another disaster at the hands of their bullpen, narrowly holding off North Florida (1-3) Tuesday night in Jacksonville, 9-6. Despite a 9-3 lead entering the bottom of the ninth inning, the Gators allowed three, Osprey runs late with just one out. UNF would come up just short.

Florida's offense, on the other hand, is keeping its fans quite content.

In his return to Jacksonville, Colby Halter turned in the best performance of his young career. The freshman infielder out of Bishop Kenny went 3-5 with 4 RBIs, including a bases-clearing triple to make it 5-1 early on for the Gators. Ponte Vedra grad Jacob Young also added three hits and an RBI.

In his first start on the mound in almost four years, Garrett Milchin threw 42 pitches and allowed one run through two innings. Milchin was a member of the 2017 College World Series Gators, but has undergone two Tommy John surgeries since.