Florida gets revenge over Kentucky, wins in Lexington 71-67

It is only the Gators' 11th win in program history at Rupp Arena

Despite 16 turnovers and an early, 10 point deficit, Mike White's Florida Gators rallied -- and, for seemingly the first time all year, held on -- to defeat Kentucky Saturday, 71-67. The Gators improve to 13-6 on the season and 9-5 in SEC play. Kentucky is now 8-14 and in danger of its first, single-digit win season since 1927.

But Kentucky had handled the Gators with ease in their earlier season meeting, defeating Florida by 18 in Gainesville. Early on today, it looked like it might be more of the same: Kentucky had four players score in double figures and jumped out to an early lead.

Florida, though, has featured a rejuvenated Tre Mann in the last two weeks, and the sophomore guard came up clutch down the stretch once again. He scored in double figures (21) for the third straight game, adding some important free throws late. Backcourt mate Tyree Appleby added 11 points and five assists, including free throws to seal the game late. Colin Castleton (14) and Anthony Duruji (10) also scored in double figures.