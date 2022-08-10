Report: Georgia may host recruits at Florida game in Jacksonville

Georgia has set aside tickets for recruits, ending a longstanding tradition where neither school brought recruits. No official announcement has been made.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of Georgia has optioned to bring recruits to this year's game against the University of Florida, ending a joint agreement between the two schools not to do so, The Athletic reported.

When the Bulldogs size up the Gators this year, recruits may get a chance to test the energy of their biggest rivalry game.

Georgia has set aside tickets for recruits for the Oct. 29 rivalry game, but no one has made an unofficial announcement that recruits will be invited.

Florida would have the option to host recruits in 2023, when the Gators will be the home team.

Florida and Georgia have met in Jacksonville since 1933, except for in 1995 and 1995 when the stadium was being renovated. The contract for the game will run out in 2023 but could be renewed through 2025.