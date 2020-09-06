Florida Athletic Department shares "Return to Campus Plan"

COVID-19 testing, new hygiene measures, and moving the Gators' weight room are all part of the Department's protocol

The University of Florida Athletic Department's athletic officials are the first to admit it.

They know they will be living with COVID-19 this fall.

"We're gonna have positive cases we're going to have to deal with," Associate Athletic Director for Sports Health Stacey Higgins said Tuesday.

So far, the University has yet to report a positive case as it begins bringing its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary, summer workouts. Of the 87 football players tested -- the first sports team brought back to campus -- 80 cases have been negative and seven are pending. Results take 36-48 hours. No staff or coaches have tested positive at this time. If any individual tests positive, they are required to self-isolate for two weeks.

But UF did have one, off-campus student-athlete test positive in April; another student, who was away from the Gainesville campus, also tested positive during the weeks and months students were barred from campus.

"And we managed those situations," Higgins said. "That is something we're definitely going to have to be ready to deal with."

But that hasn't stopped the Athletics team from taking precautionary measures to mitigate cases. Among the changes outlined by the team during a presentation on Tuesday:

- COVID Testing through UF Screen, Test and Protect

- Upon completion of COVID test (and a negative result), a full body physical

- Daily temperature and questionnaire screenings

- No locker rooms. Players must arrive to practice dressed.

- Hand-washing stations

- Staff must be in masks

- Student-athletes must be in masks during appointments and meetings

- Individual towels and water bottles

Additionally, Higgins and fellow Associate Athletic Director David Werner said that the Gators' weight room has been moved to the indoor practice facility -- for all student-athletes, not just football. Social distancing must be practiced, and student-athletes can only access the area by appointment only. At this time, Florida is the only SEC school to take this precautionary measure.

"With setting our weight room up in the indoor, we’re able to open up those doors, the garage doors, and come up with an outdoor area to train," Werner said. "The risk [of COVID-19 spread] really decreases with that."

Following the football student-athletes return to campus, the next group to be phased back in will be soccer and volleyball. Those students begin arriving between June 15 and June 19, with 10-15 student-athletes being tested for COVID-19 per day. Men's and women's basketball players will return between June 29 and July 3, with voluntary workouts beginning July 6. Higgins and Werner both stressed that athletic trainers and health staff have been in consistent communication with student-athletes through teledoc while they've been off-campus. The department has also stressed education, reaching out to not just student-athletes but their parents, too, via Zoom.

Even then, the team at UF understands they may still have a positive. The University of Alabama's football team reported five positive cases as it welcomed its student-athletes back to campus last week. The University of Central Florida reported three of its own this week.

"As we're testing people and they're coming back, that could happen anywhere," Higgins said. "Everybody's doing some form of testing as their athletes are coming back. I think we're very fortunate that the football athletes we've tested so far have been negative.