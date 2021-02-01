AP source: Florida Gators fire 2 assistants after defensive fiasco

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A person familiar with the situation says Florida coach Dan Mullen has fired two defensive assistants in the wake of the unit’s worst season in more than a hundred years.
Mullen parted ways with secondary coaches Ron English and Torrian Gray.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Friday because the moves hadn’t been made public. 247Sports first reported the firings.
The 10th-ranked Gators allowed 30.8 points a game in 2020, It was their most since giving up 41.2 over six games in 1917. The secondary was a significant part of the problem.
