Florida Gators announce Todd Golden as men's basketball team head coach

"I'm energized by the opportunity to lead an elite program at Florida, and I'm ready to get started."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Gators Men’s Basketball Team announced Todd Golden as their new head coach on Friday. Athletic Director Scott Stricklin made the announcement.

Golden, 36, is the 20th head coach of the Florida Gators, according to a release from the school.

"I'm energized by the opportunity to lead an elite program at Florida, and I'm ready to get started," Golden said.

"Florida has a championship-level athletic department, university and men's basketball program, and I embrace the standard of excellence at Florida and the passion of Gator Nation. We couldn't be more excited about what the future holds in Gainesville."

The Gators celebrated the new hire on Twitter.

"Welcome to The Golden Era! Todd Golden is officially the 20th Florida Men’s Basketball Head Coach."

Welcome to The Golden Era!



Todd Golden is officially the 20th Florida Men’s Basketball Head Coach 🐊#GoGators | #GatorsHoop pic.twitter.com/PX9u1NV3bl — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 18, 2022

Golden also tweeted about the exciting update, writing, "I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead one of the nation's premier men's basketball programs. My family and I can't wait to get to Gainesville!! #GoGators"