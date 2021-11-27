Florida, Florida State square off in Gainesville with bowl eligibility on the line

With both teams sitting at five wins each, the winner of Saturday's Sunshine State Showdown will qualify for a bowl; the loser's season is over.

Given the relatively poor records of Florida State and Florida, this year's season-ending rivalry clash has abnormally high stakes.

The Seminoles and Gators both enter this year's noon matchup at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium with a 5-6 record. Only one can win their sixth game and qualify for a bowl matchup.

Although FSU has lost its last two games to UF, it has the momentum entering this year's game. The Seminoles have won five of their last seven games while the Gators have lost five of their last seven. UF head coach Dan Mullen was fired last Sunday after the Gators' loss at Missouri and they will be coached by interim head coach/running backs coach Greg Knox.