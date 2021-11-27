Florida, Florida State square off in Gainesville with bowl eligibility on the line

Given the relatively poor records of Florida State and Florida, this year's season-ending rivalry clash has abnormally high stakes.
The Seminoles and Gators both enter this year's noon matchup at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium with a 5-6 record. Only one can win their sixth game and qualify for a bowl matchup.
Although FSU has lost its last two games to UF, it has the momentum entering this year's game. The Seminoles have won five of their last seven games while the Gators have lost five of their last seven. UF head coach Dan Mullen was fired last Sunday after the Gators' loss at Missouri and they will be coached by interim head coach/running backs coach Greg Knox.
Gainesville-native Anthony Richardson is expected to make his second career start under-center. Meanwhile, the Noles come in on the heels of a dramatic, 26-23 win on the road at Boston College. Quarterback Jordan Travis has tallied 21 total touchdowns to five interceptions for the Seminoles in 2021.