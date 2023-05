Florida goaltender Cam Johnson stopped all 26 shots in the game to seal the 2-0 win for the Everblades.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen outshot the Florida Everblades 22-8 in the first two periods of Wednesday night’s game, but Florida grabbed two goals in the second period and did not look back.

Florida goaltender Cam Johnson stopped all 26 shots in the game to seal the 2-0 win for the Everblades.

Game 4 of this second round series is Friday in Fort Meyers.

The Everblades can close out the series with a win Friday night.