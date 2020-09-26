Florida rolls past Ole Miss 51-35

Kyle Trask tied an SEC record with six touchdowns in the Gators' season opener

When he ascended to the starting role a year ago, the most popular talking point surrounding quarterback Kyle Trask: it was the first time he had been "the starter" since 8th grade.

He's more than a starter now: he's a legitimate, Heisman Trophy contender.

The redshirt senior threw for 416 yards and six touchdowns (four of them to All-American tight end Kyle Pitts), as Florida (1-0) roared past Ole Miss (0-1) on Saturday. Florida had 642 total yards of offense in the win.

“I would expect, when I get home, my neighbor Coach [Steve] Spurrier right around the corner right there, I should have a really nice bottle of wine sitting on my desk if I broke one of his records offensively," head coach Dan Mullen joked after the game. "That’s at least deserving of a nice bottle of wine.”

In addition to tying Joe Burrow's SEC record for most touchdowns in the first conference game of a season, Trask matched Chris Leak's program record of six touchdowns against South Carolina in 2004.

“I feel better in just having that whole year experience,” Trask said. “And I just felt more comfortable, just having that experience and extra practice and that extra experience under my belt.”

Pitts' four touchdowns also tied a program record. He had five touchdowns in all of 2019. Pitts finished with eight catches for 170 yards.

There were concerns on the defensive side of the ball for Florida: Ole Miss also topped the 600-yard mark on offense. Starting safety Shawn Davis was ejected on the opening drive of the game for targeting, and the Gators were also without several other veterans, including Brad Stewart and Kyree Campbell.

“We’ve got to get a lot better at, to be honest with you," Mullen said. "But we’ve tackled twice since the Orange Bowl. We were down some guys defensively today; hopefully we get some guys back for next week. You add all that together, just haven’t played a lot of football and you saw today."