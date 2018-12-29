It's officially great to be a Florida Gator football fan (again).

Mission accomplished for Dan Mullen in his first season at the helm in Gainesville, as Florida (10-3) defeated Michigan 41-15 to claim the 2018 Peach Bowl and the program's first 10-win season since 2015.

The seventh-ranked Wolverines (10-3) came into the game averaging 427 total yards of offense per game. A stingy Gators' defense held them to well below that.

After settling for field goals in the first quarter, Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks took off running. Franks' rushing touchdown in the second quarter proved to be the go-ahead score in the second quarter.

Running backs Lamical Perine and Jordan Scarlett both added touchdowns in the second half to put the game away.

Scarlett's touchdown capped off a drive that began with a Chauncey Gardner-Johnson interception and 53-yard return.

The win marks Florida's first victory in a "New Year's Six" bowl game since the 2010 Sugar Bowl.