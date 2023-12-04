Florida Dairy Farmers present Taliah Scott Miss Basketball Award

Her dad, Derrick Scott, said that she's worked hard to overcome a lot of obstacles, and it's all paid off.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — On Wednesday, St. Johns Country Day School basketball player Taliah Scott received yet another prestigious award.

Florida Dairy Farmers presented her with their Miss Basketball award.

Scott is one of the best prep basketball players not just here in Florida, but in the country.

She averaged a state-leading 36.2 points while leading the Spartans to the final four for the first time since 1987.

Her dad, Derrick Scott, said that she's worked hard to overcome a lot of obstacles, and it's all paid off. He also added that most people don't know Taliah wasnt good at basketball when she was first introduced to the game.

In fact, he put her in gymnastics because he thought basketball wasn't going to be her thing. However, Taliah's desire to play basketball returned a few years later.

"So I said let's give it another try," he said. "I could see when she came back it was a little different, her focus was different, her footwork was better, and she progressed really fast from there".



Taliah's got better quickly. By 7th her parents knew she had talent after seeing her compete in a camp at the University of Florida.

Now, Taliah Scott is taking her talents to Arkansas. She completed her high school career with 2,735 points, which is the third-most on record for Northeast Florida girls basketball.

The St. Johns Country Day senior has also won the Gatorade Player of the Year for girls basketball.

She's the fourth Gatorade honoree from Northeast Florida girls basketball, following Ribault's Shante Williams (both 2002 and 2003) and Rennia Davis (2017).

She is also a McDonald's All-American, the fourth McDonald's selection in Northeast Florida girls hoops history.

