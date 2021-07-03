Florida cruises past FAMU as Jacob Young sets program record

The Ponte Vedra grad's hit streak reached 30 games on Sunday, a new Gators record

The game was basically out of reach: the seventh-ranked Gators led winless Florida A&M 8-0 in the bottom of the eighth inning.

But everyone in Florida Ballpark was on edge.

Because Jacob Young was 0 for 3. The Ponte Vedra grad's 29-game hit streak was in danger of ending, tied with Tim Olson for the program's all-time mark. Everyone knew.

Young never flinched. He squeaked a 3-1 pitch underneath the Rattlers' shortstop's mitt and into short-centerfield, cruising to first base with ease.

Even then, many in the stadium wondered: error? Infield single?

Young never did. He immediately gave a reassuring smile and thumbs-up to the crowd as the PA Announcer confirmed the call and Young's record-setting performance.

That was the highlight -- but the Gators (9-3) provided plenty of other fireworks Sunday against FAMU (0-11). The home team jumped out to a 6-0 lead three innings in and never looked back.

Young was also far from the only Northeast Florida native to make an impact. Bolles alum Hunter Barco got the start, tossing five innings of shutout ball and striking out nine. Providence grad Nathan Hickey and Bishop Kenny grad Colby Halter also added RBIs.