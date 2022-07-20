Fleming Island grad's late game-winner leads Jacksonville Armada past Naples 3-1 in NPSL South Region Semifinals

Former Fleming Island Eagle Reed Davis scored the game-winner in stoppage time. The Armada advance to face Tulsa Athletic the South Region Final.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fleming Island grad Reed Davis' game-winning goal in stoppage time led the Jacksonville Armada past Naples 3-1 in the NPSL South Region semifinals.

Davis' goal was one of three second half goals for the Armada, who were down 1-0 at the half.

Marc Birkelund got the scoring going for Jacksonville in the 78 minute on a beautiful shot from over 30 yards out.

Davis followed that up about 12 minutes later with his game-winner. Birkelund scored his second goal of the game a few minutes later to put the game away for good.

The Armada advance to the South Region final for the first time in the organization's history.

"We never gave up it's kind of been a story line for our season we know we have the talent we have the ability," Davis said.