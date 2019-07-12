History was made Friday night when Flagler played and hosted in the first Sweet Sixteen in program history.

It will continue to be made on Sunday when they play and host Division II's Elite Eight.

The Saints (22-0-1) dominated Wingate University from start to finish, rolling to an 8-2 win. Flagler remains one of two unbeatens across all levels of women's college soccer. They advance to Sunday's game against the winner of the earlier, third-round game at Saints Field Friday night, Nova Southeastern.

Sara Sandberg, the nation's leader in points, scored twice for the Saints, as did Brin Wexler. Flagler led 4-1 at halftime, with both of Sandberg's goals coming before the intermission. Annie Habeeb, Liz Hall, Josefine Nilsen, and Maria Castorino Mujica also scored for the Saints.

Junior goalkeeper Sarah-Lisa Dubel had five saves for Flagler.

The Saints will play Nova Southeastern (17-3-2) at 2 p.m. Sunday at Saints Field. The winner advances to the NCAA DII Final Four in Pittsburgh, P.A., next weekend.