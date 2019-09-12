The only undefeated team in all of women's college soccer is marching on to the Final Four.

Flagler College (23-0-1) defeated Nova Southeastern 4-0 Sunday to further their historic, 2019 campaign. The Saints will now travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to face Western Washington on Thursday, December 12 in the national semifinals. This is the furthest Flagler has ever advanced in the Division II National Tournament.

The Saints only led 1-0 at the half on Sunday, with Maria Castorino Mujica scoring just before the break. They poured it on in the second half, scoring three goals in a span of 14 minutes. Hannah Dolores, Annie Habeeb and Lorena Lopez all scored for Flagler.

Junior keeper Sarah-Lisa Dubel notched her 11th shut-out of 2019.

Not only is this the furthest the Flagler women's soccer team has ever advanced: only the 2009 Flagler volleyball team has ever made a Final Four.

Kick-off Thursday from Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh is scheduled for 2 p.m.