JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Besides giving up a last minute touchdown drive before the end of the first half and Ryan Santoso missing a 57-yard game-winning field goal, the Jacksonville Jaguars looked pretty good in their 16-15 loss to the Steelers.

Besides a last minute touchdown drive led by Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett before the half, the Jaguars made the night miserable for both Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky.

Arden Key finished with the Jaguars only sack of the first half, but the entire defensive front pressured the Steelers quarterbacks as they only went 1-5 on 3rd-down conversions.

Trevor Lawrence and the offense moved the ball, but lacked consistency, especially in the red zone going 0-1.

Christian Kirk made his Jaguars debut and was targeted eight times hauling in 5 catches for 54 yards.

Despite the solid night for Kirk, he and Lawrence struggled at times to find their timing as they missed on a few passes. Lawrence also missed Zay Jones and Marvin Jones on separate throws.

The running game continued to struggle as Snoop Conner and Travis Etienne combined for 15 carries for 48 yards.

Ryan Santoso went 2-4 on field goals including missing the game-winner.

DE Foley Fatukasi exited the game with an apparent injury in the first half. Shaq Griffin also sat out for the Jaguars Saturday night, but was on the sideline.

Jacksonville sat LB Devin Lloyd (hamstring), RB James Robinson (achilles), and CB Darious Williams (shoulder) as they continue to rehab injuries.