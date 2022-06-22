First Coast Women's Amateur continues to grow women's golf in Northeast Florida

The tournament features some of the best women's amateur golfers on the First Coast.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Some of the best local women's amateur golfers teed off at the First Coast Women's Amateur Wednesday morning at King & Bear Golf Course at World Golf Village.

The field features 63 golfers competing across three championship divisions and more than one-third of the 63-player field has handicap indexes less than 4.0.

"It's cool to see so many talented women on this list who have played Division I college golf, but who have become successful in the golf industry or successful in whatever industry they're doing I think it's cool to see the community rally around this event as well," FCWA tournament committee member, Emily Tillo, said.

Tillo, a former Division I golfer herself, is also playing in the two-day tournament.

The tournament was founded in 1990 and took a 10-year hiatus from 2003-2012 until a group of competitive women's golfers from Northeast Florida revived the tournament in order to continue to promote the game.

Sarah Scott of Merritt Island, Florida and Elizabeth Kondal of St. Augustine are leading the amateur division at 2-under.

Danielle Davis of Saint Simons Island, Georgia is leading the senior division at 1-under.

Ponte Vedra Beach's, Mary Helen McElreath, is leading the super senior division at 3-over.