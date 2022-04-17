From First Coast diamonds to ESPN, Eagle's View baseball coach embracing unique challenge as a pro cornhole player

Daryl Bizier is an American Cornhole League rookie. The league's tournaments air on ESPN and feature some of the best cornhole players in the world.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's almost 8 p.m. on a Wednesday at Eagle's View Academy's gym

A man stands alone, cornhole bag in hand, the hole in the board opposite him in his eye.

It's after hours for Daryl Bizier, the Eagle's View baseball coach just wrapped up practice and is getting ready to start another.

"Cornhole is almost exactly like baseball," Bizier said with a smile.

"You go 4-4 in a game the next day you go 0-4. Cornhole is the same way one day you can't miss a bag the next day you can't make one," he added.

Bizier is an American Cornhole League (ACL) rookie. It's the top professional league in the world, who's national tournaments are showcased on ESPN.

"You're going against guys you watched on TV you know them a little bit, but not too much I mean I travel with some of the greatest players in the world," Bizier said.

Bizier qualified for the ACL through local tournaments.

He's competed in two ACL tournaments this year and is slated to compete in three more. Bizier is currently ranked No. 201 in pro singles.

He says he has "work to do" in order to make the cut for the tour next season, but for now he's just enjoying the ride.

Becoming a professional cornhole player wasn't what Bizier crayoned in during career day in third grade.

As is life - What we think we're meant to do, doesn't always happen and what happens to us can sometimes be out of our control.

"My dad had a choice," Bizier said.

"If they take the bee bee out I'm going to have a glass eye, but if they leave it shouldn't bother me and I'll look like I'm okay," he added.

Bizier was accidentally hit in the eye by a bee bee as a kid leaving him blind in one eye.

"Depth perception when you're blind in one eye is very different than when you have both eyes, like backing up a car I might be this far when most people they can get all the way close to the thing," Bizier said.

The warriors head coach is living the dream. Throwing bags, coaching baseball, and even making TikToks to better his brand.

His journey has been a bit blurred along the way, but it's never been more clear than right now.