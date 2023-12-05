Reggie Northrup hoping his DC Defenders can win XFL Championship

The Jacksonville native has played in several professional football leagues: the NFL, USFL, AAF and CFL, but a professional title has eluded him. Northrup last held a championship trophy back in 2014 when the Florida State Seminoles rallied to beat the Auburn Tigers out in Pasadena, California for the national championship.



"That championship game was crazy. We got down at halftime and came back with a different mindset. Stuck to what we knew, played our true game and we stuck it out and made it happen in the end," said Northrup.



Those memories now almost a decade old, are just that memories. However, if his 10-1 Defenders can handle business Saturday night against the Arlington Renegades, Northrup would be able to finally say he's a pro football champion. He knows the job won't be easy.



"You can't sleep on them because they have great players and at the end of the day it's a different season," Northrup said. "We are not looking at the four and whatever record they have. The championship is on the line, everybody is 1-0, it's a whole new season. That record from the regular season doesn't matter."