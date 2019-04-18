The heat is on for our Jacksonville Icemen! They need your help though, they're asking you to pack the arena Thursday night for game 3 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Bob Ohrablo, the President of the Jacksonville Icemen, says that this is a key game and he's hoping the homecourt advantage will help the team out.

The team will take on the Florida Everblades tonight at 7 p.m.

"There are not too many teams that have beat the Everblades in their own building but we have come close," Ohrablo says.

It's been 20 years since playoff-style hockey has been here on the First Coast and many people are feeling the excitement.

Tickets are still available so don't miss out. They start at just $10.00.

MORE INFO: www.jacksonvilleicemen.com