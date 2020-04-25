JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars said they need to get Gardner Minshew more weapons this off-season, however they continue to add to the defensive side of the ball in the 2020 NFL Draft. Daniel Thomas the safety from Auburn is the 157th pick in the draft and will be headed to Jacksonville.

This selection was the additional pick given up by Baltimore in return for Calais Campbell. Daniel Thomas was a three star recruit out of high school but found a way to shine and start for the Tigers. In his final season at Auburn he collected 74 stops, 5.5 for loss, and broke up a pass.