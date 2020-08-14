FHSAA approves high school sports to start on August 24th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday the FHSAA determined that the best scenario for their schools would be to continue as planned. Fall sports in the state of Florida will begin on August 24th. What does that mean for football the revenue generator for schools across the state? The first games will be played on September 4th according to the meeting this morning.
The debate on Friday came down to a decision between August 24th and pushing all sports back to start on November 30th.
Important to note here that schools and districts will have the option to opt-out and create their own schedules. However schools that choose to do this will no longer be in play for FHSAA organized championships.