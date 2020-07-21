FHSAA stands firm on July 27 start date for fall sports, GHSA pushes back high school football two weeks

Counties can decide if they do want to begin workouts on July 27. First Coast News is tracking where each of our area's counties stand on fall sports

They may be geographical neighbors, but how they've handled high school sports' return to the field couldn't be more different.

The Florida High School Athletic Association hosted a marathon, five-hour meeting in which the only thing that was agreed upon was that the original start date of July 27 will be upheld. Additionally, a to-be-determined date will be established for teams to opt out of the State series; if they do so, the FHSAA will be required to help those schools find supplemental games.

In contrast, the Georgia High School Association's meeting took just over an hour and a half.

Of course, part of the reason for a smoother discussion: the GHSA has been in constant communication with its member schools, sending out weekly memo's and guidelines each Wednesday since May.

The Georgia High School Association did vote on Monday to push the high school football season back by two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic and recent spike in cases across the state.

The GHSA said they still plan on playing a full 10 game schedule plus a full slate of playoff games. The season will now start on Sept. 4; they were previously scheduled for August 21.

All other fall sports will begin on time.

School districts can still make their own decision on whether or not to allow their schools to play fall sports.

So, too, will their neighboring counties in Florida -- despite the FHSAA saying that fall sports will begin July 27.

First Coast News will continue to update this story as more counties make decisions with regards to when their fall season will begin.

Duval County: Plans still being discussed

St. John's County: Plans still being discussed. School will not start until August 31

Clay County: Plans still being discussed

Columbia County: Will meet July 22 to decide

Nassau County: Planning to begin July 27

Flagler County: Planning to begin July 27

Glynn County: Planning to begin July 27

Camden County: Planning to begin July 27

Pierce County: Planning to begin July 27

Putnam County: Planning to begin July 27

Bradford County: Planning to begin July 27

Alachua County: Planning to begin July 27