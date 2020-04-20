The Florida High School Athletic Association held firm to "suspension" not cancellation as long as they could.

But once Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced over the weekend that K-12 schools in the state would continue virtual learning, the inevitable was at hand.

On Monday, the FHSAA formally cancelled all affiliated events for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, including the spring sports state championships.

"The safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans is our top priority. With the evolving threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we must ensure that we do not contribute to the spread of this illness," the statement said.

Additionally, in accordance with the Florida Department of Education's policy, the FHSAA announced that no additional eligibility will be granted for spring sports athletes who have lost this season of competition. The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) will follow the same protocol.

"We are deeply saddened for our student-athletes who have seen their seasons and/or high school careers end so abruptly."