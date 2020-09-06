FHSAA approves "Six Quarters Rule," adds girls' wrestling and sand volleyball

FHSAA Board of Directors meeting was held Monday to Tuesday after April's meeting was postponed

After their April meeting was postponed, the FHSAA Board of Directors met Monday, June 8, and Tuesday, June 9, to approve a host of different measures. Although much of the conversation surrounding COVID-19 and safety measures was just that -- fluid discussion -- the FHSAA did pass several measures.

Most notably, the Association has added girls' wrestling and sand volleyball to its list of sanctioned sports, beginning in the 2021-2022 school year.

Girls' wrestling teams have begun to separate from their boys' counterparts over the past five years, but, when it came to competition, if girls wanted a chance at an "FHSAA State Title," they would have to compete in the boys' division. Over the past three years, an unofficial, Girls Wrestling State Tournament has been held, with hundreds of competitors.

Sand Volleyball teams had previously been affiliated with the Sunshine State Athletic Conference, including five in the Jacksonville area. The decision to hold off until 2021-2022 was done to afford smaller schools ample time to hire coaches and accumulate resources for these programs.

The FHSAA also approved the "Six Quarter Rule" by an 11-2 margin. Schools will have to still apply for eligibility, but, if approved, this would mean student-athletes could participate in both a Varsity and JV game in the same week. Previously, football players could only play one game per week.