Ahead of the the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, First Coast News is diving deeper into ten of the Jaguars' top draft targets.

This is a series and will be updated each day ahead of April 25.

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes the ball up the sideline and into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

AP

NAME: T.J. Hockenson

COLLEGE: Iowa

POSITION: Tight End

HOMETOWN: Chariton, Iowa

HEIGHT: 6’5’’

WEIGHT: 251 LB

He only suited up for the Black-and-Gold for two seasons (he red-shirted his freshman year), but Hockenson has the makeup and muster to be a great blocking and receiving tight end. He only had 320 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2017, but Hockenson doubled those numbers this past season – even while sharing snaps with fellow, projected first round draftee, Noah Fant. Hockenson started 13 contests and led the Hawkeyes with 49 catches for 760 yards and six touchdowns. Hockenson went from red-shirting to, two years later, Mackey Award winner.