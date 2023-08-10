Fans send love to Jaguars in London from watch parties in Jacksonville

Dozens of fans packed inside Wicked Barley Brewing Company for a watch party to see the Jaguars go head-to-head against the Buffalo Bills.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Distance couldn’t keep fans from cheering for the Jaguars. Over 4,000 miles and a five hour time difference separated Jacksonville fans from the Jaguars in London, but that didn’t stop celebrations across the city early Sunday morning.

“It’s just awesome, it’s super exciting being out with a bunch of local fans, everybody getting pumped at the same time as me, it’s just awesome," Jason Moniz, said.

Moniz always wears a certain shirt on game day for good luck, no matter where the Jaguars are playing.

Some fans like Kenneth Olden never miss a game.

“I try to watch every game, and I’m a season ticket holder so I try to go to every game as well," Olden, a season ticket holder, said.

Watching in a pub is a different experience from EverBank stadium, but fans could see some changes coming to EverBank in the future.

The team released a plan for renovations which includes a closed roof, larger concourses and a system of parks leading to the stadium entrance. The overall investment will total $1 billion with the Jaguars responsible for half of the cost.

“I think it be great for the city, you know bring some revenue in, it’s not just for the Jags but for future environments and something I think is long overdue and we should all get behind and support," Moniz said.

Watch parties like the one held at Wicked Barley Brewing Company, not only gave fans somewhere to celebrate but also provided an economic boost for the city, even when the team is away.

“I feel it gives a sense of community, everybody wants to be at one place. It’s good for our business and maybe everyone that wants to come here," Falon Hammond, an employee at Wicked Barley Brewing Company, said.