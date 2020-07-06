Florida A&M legend, former NFL cornerback Ken Riley dies at 72

After a record-setting pro career, Riley served as head coach and athletic director at his alma mater

Former Florida A&M University player, coach and administrator Ken Riley died at his home Sunday morning, according to the university. Riley served as head coach (1986-1993) and athletic director (1993-2004) at his alma mater following a stand-out, NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“FAMU Athletics and the entire Rattler Nation is deeply saddened of the passing of former FAMU football player, Head Coach, Athletics Director and NFL great Ken Riley,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha said. “We wish his family our deepest condolences.”

“I woke up this morning with a heavy heart as I learned of the passing of FAMU and NFL great Ken Riley,” FAMU Head Football Coach Willie Simmons said. “Coach Riley was one of the first to welcome me to the FAMULY and having him speak to our team before our first Orange and Green game is definitely at the top of my list of unforgettable moments as head coach here at FAMU. My deepest condolences go out to his family and we as football community will surely honor his memory.”

Riley spent four seasons as the Rattlers' starting quarterback, but transitioned to cornerback when he jumped to the NFL. Riley's 65 interceptions remains fifth-most in league history. He was named an All-Pro three times during his 15-year career, all with Paul Brown's Cincinnati Bengals. Riley spent two years as an assistant coach for the Green Bay Packers before returning to Tallahassee to lead his alma mater.

From his playing days to eventually becoming athletic director, Riley's impact went beyond football. He was a Rhodes Scholar candidate and served as Senior Class President in both high school and college. He was inducted into the FAMU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1977.