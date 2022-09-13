Family Movie Night hosted by Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is just $1

The club will show a screening of “Encanto” on the high-definition video board.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s next Family Movie Night presented by Fun 4 First Coast Kids is affordable family fun!

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, October 14 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Gates open at 6 p.m. with kids' activities including face painting and Kid Zone inflatables. An unlimited wristband for Kids Zone inflatables costs $5.

The ballpark's concession stands and the VyStar Souvenir Store will also be open. The movie screening will begin at 7 p.m..

Movie night attendees are welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field. No chairs will be allowed on the field. However, those wishing to be seated for the movie may sit in seats in the ballpark seating bowl.

Complimentary parking for the Jumbo Shrimp’s “Encanto” Family Movie Night will be located in Lot P. To RSVP to the event, please visit the Jumbo Shrimp's “Encanto” Family Movie Night Facebook event.