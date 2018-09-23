LAKE CITY, Florida — You've heard about the 37 offers.

Columbia High (Lake City)'s T.J. Jones is arguably the school's biggest college football prospect since Laremy Tunsil. This fall, he'll choose between the likes of Florida, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Nebraska -- just to name a few.

"He's got a lot," Bobby Fulton, fellow Columbia senior and Jones' cousin said. "But I feel like he deserves every last one of them. Because he's been through a lot in his life."

That's what most people haven't heard about.

Jones lost his mother at a young age. He suffered a setback injury almost every year of middle school and high school: a broken knee in middle school, a broken ankle freshman year, and a broken hand his sophomore year.

But in the spring of his junior year, Jones finally got the right "break."

"We're not at the Rivals Camps around the country. We do try to do what we can as far as combine camps are concerned at different universities but our kids don't get that exposure that the bigger cities do," Brian Allen, Columbia's head coach and former standout, said. "So it's important on these Friday nights that we're playing teams that are recognized across the state that they play big and they perform big. And that's been a large part of [Jones'] recruitment success thus far."

At several of those combine camps, Jones peaked several schools interest. He's followed that up with 283 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns in Columbia's first five games in 2018.

Through a wild recruiting process, he's stayed loyal to the town that's stood by him all along.

"It means a lot because I'm not a guy that's form out of town coming to wear the Purple and Gold," Jones said, "I'm from Lake City. I grew up wanting to play Columbia high school football."

Next up for Jones and the Tigers is a trip to Trinity Christian Academy (5-0) on Friday, September 28.

