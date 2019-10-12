Charmaine Wilson has been no stranger to winning during her nine years at the helm of the Edward Waters College women's basketball program.

But an 11-0 start to the season?

"I knew we were gonna be dominant. I didn't know we were gonna be this dominant," Wilson smiled at a recent practice.

And "Dominant" might be an understatement.

The Lady Tigers are averaging 84 points per game during their first 11 games of the regular season, while giving up just 56 points per game. This run includes a 39-point victory over Florida Memorial, who they'll face again this Friday night in Miami Gardens.

"It's not easy to beat a two times -- home and away," sophomore Sha'Kawanza Brown explained. Brown would know: her high school team (Atlantic out of Daytona Beach) also began a season 11-0 not too long ago.

"Every team has a different strategy [for] how they'll beat that same team, over and over again."

"We know we have a target on our back and we know everybody's coming out to break that streak," junior La'Quanza Glover, a Ribault High graduate, added. "It's challenging, but we know we can persevere and get the [win]."

Glover and Brown were both part of last year's squad that went 18-14 and made it to the GCAC Conference Finals for a second-straight year. But for a second-straight year, the Tigers came away with a runner-up finish.

Finally getting championship rings, a banner, and a trip to the postseason is what fuels the Lady Tigers.

"I feel like [we have] the missing pieces that we missed last year," Glover said. "[And] the people that are returning bring more motivation, [and] that motivates the entire team."