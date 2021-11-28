Everything you need to know ahead of Jaguars-Falcons

Jacksonville will look to snap a two-game skid as they host Atlanta Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) host the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) Sunday at 1 p.m. as they try to get back in the win column for the second-game of a two-game homestand. Jacksonville was defeated by the San Francisco 49ers 30-10 last Sunday, their second straight loss. It is the first regular season meeting in Jacksonville between the two sides since 2015. The Jaguars lost to the Falcons

Both teams enter this Week Twelve contest having struggled on offense of late. Atlanta has been outscored 68-3 in their previous two games, falling to the Dallas Cowboys 43-3 and being shut-out at home by the New England Patriots 25-0. Jacksonville has averaged just 10 points in their last four games since the bye week.

#Jaguars inactives vs #Falcons



26 CB Shaquill Griffin

53 LB Dakota Allen

62 OL KC McDermott

86 TE Jacob Hollister

89 TE Luke Farrell

92 DE/OLB Jordan Smith — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) November 28, 2021

The key to the game may very well lie in the run-game. The Falcons are ranked 29th in run-defense this season. The Jaguars feature a 1,000-yard rusher in James Robinson, although he has fallen out of the Top-10 in the league this season after missing time and being limited with a heel injury. Robinson is active for a third-straight week, although he was limited again throughout the week of practice.

On the other side of the ball, the Jaguars' run-defense has been ranked in the Top-10 this season, particularly over the past four weeks. The Falcons lack a true running back, running Swiss Army knife-player Cordarrelle Patterson as their lead tailback and averaging just a little over 70 yards per game.

The Jaguars will welcome back starting center Brandon Linder and tight end James O'Shaughnessy after extended stays on the Reserve/Injured List. Former Jaguar Jaydon Mickens also makes his return in the teal-and-black after being signed off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad.