Everblades sweep Icemen, ending most successful season in team history

The Jacksonville Icemen are out of the ECHL playoffs this year after the Florida Everblades took their fourth win.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen season came to a close Wednesday night after a 1-0 overtime loss to the Florida Everblades.

Dylan Vander Esch scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

The Icemen offense struggled throughout the series. Cam Johnson had three shut-out wins in the series.

The team also lost back-to-back games at home after going 4-0 in the opening round of the ECHL playoffs against the Atlanta Gladiators.

The Icemen enjoyed their most successful season in the franchise's history, winning 40 games during the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Everblades advance to the Eastern Conference Final.