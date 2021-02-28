Edward Waters women's basketball falls to Xavier in GCAC Championship

A defensive battle went to overtime, where EWC turned the ball over one too many times. Xavier wins the GCAC Championship with a 56-52 victory.

For the second time in three seasons, the Edward Waters College women's basketball team's season ends in utter heartbreak.

Back in the conference championship game for the first time since a two-point loss in 2019, EWC saw a four-point lead in regulation evaporate at the hands of Xavier of New Orleans, forcing overtime. In OT, the Lady Tigers once again went up by four, only to watch Xavier end the game on a 10-0 run, en route to the 56-52 championship win and the automatic, NAIA National Tournament berth.

Ribault grad La'Quanza Glover was everywhere for EWC. The First-Team all-conference performer had 26 of the Lady Tigers' first 40 points; she finished with 26 and 18 and was named to the All-Tournament Team.