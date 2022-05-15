Edward Waters University won Black College World Series Saturday night beating Kentucky State 3-2

The Tigers took back-to-back one run games to win

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — EWU came all the way back from a second-round loss to arch rival Florida Memorial in the game that ended at 1:30 am Saturday.

The Tigers took back-to-back one run games to win, and Edward Waters outfielder Keilin Washington won the College World Series Most Outstanding Player.

The Tigers got on the scoreboard first on a run scoring double by catcher Anthony Roman in the top of the second inning and added another run scored on a run batted in triple by John Nobles to take a 2-0.

Kentucky State would get back into the game in the third inning plating a run on a sacrifice fly to close the gap to 2-1.

EWU would get another run in the fifth inning off the bat of Daiton Pass with a run scoring single to go up 3-1.