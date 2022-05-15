Edward Waters University won Black College World Series Saturday night beating Kentucky State 3-2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — EWU came all the way back from a second-round loss to arch rival Florida Memorial in the game that ended at 1:30 am Saturday.
The Tigers took back-to-back one run games to win, and Edward Waters outfielder Keilin Washington won the College World Series Most Outstanding Player.
The Tigers got on the scoreboard first on a run scoring double by catcher Anthony Roman in the top of the second inning and added another run scored on a run batted in triple by John Nobles to take a 2-0.
Kentucky State would get back into the game in the third inning plating a run on a sacrifice fly to close the gap to 2-1.
EWU would get another run in the fifth inning off the bat of Daiton Pass with a run scoring single to go up 3-1.
Edward Waters pitcher Austin James earned the victory for the Tigers on the mound, going 5.0 innings, allowing just one earned run, and six strikeouts, while Caden Hutchinson earned the save for EWU.