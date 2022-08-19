x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Edward Waters University is searching for a new Director of Athletics, per sources

Sources tell First Coast News that Dr. Paul Bryant has accepted a position at Alabama A&M University.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Edward Waters University is searching for a new Director of Athletics.

First Coast News sources tell us that Dr. Paul Bryant has accepted the same position at Alabama A&M University.

He'll be formally introduced as the Bulldog's new Athletic Director Saturday at 3 p.m. EST.

Bryant was introduced as the ninth full-time Director of Intercollegiate Athletics in program history on June 12, 2019.

During his three and a half year stint at Edward Waters University, he helped the Tigers transition from The National Independent Athletic Association (NIAA) to The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Bryant also renovated the entire gymnasium and was the mastermind behind the fitness and wellness center.

Credit: EWU
Dr. Paul A. Bryant

RELATED: Edward Waters University Athletic Director, Dr. Paul Bryant, discusses the state of EWU athletics on Sports Final

RELATED: Edward Waters athletics continues transition towards full-time NCAA Division II membership

 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out