Edward Waters University is searching for a new Director of Athletics, per sources

Sources tell First Coast News that Dr. Paul Bryant has accepted a position at Alabama A&M University.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Edward Waters University is searching for a new Director of Athletics.

He'll be formally introduced as the Bulldog's new Athletic Director Saturday at 3 p.m. EST.

Bryant was introduced as the ninth full-time Director of Intercollegiate Athletics in program history on June 12, 2019.

During his three and a half year stint at Edward Waters University, he helped the Tigers transition from The National Independent Athletic Association (NIAA) to The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).