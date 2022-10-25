Edward Waters University names Dr. Ivana Rich first woman athletic director in school history

Dr. Rich comes to Edward Waters after a seven-year stint at NCAA Division I and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member Norfolk State University.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Edward Waters University named Dr. Ivana Rich as its new Associate Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics during a press conference Tuesday.

Rich is now the first African American woman to lead the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics in the over 155-year history of the institution.

“We engaged our student-athletes, coaches, alumni, athletic administration, as well as our faculty and staff to be a part of listening sessions to help guide us through this process,” remarked EWU President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr. “What really resonated with me the most is the feedback from our student-athletes and Dr. Rich connected with them in a phenomenally positive way.”

Rich comes to Edward Waters after a seven-year stint at NCAA Division I and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member Norfolk State University, serving in a number of roles within the Athletic Department.

Most recently, she served as the Acting Athletic Director at NSU, while also serving as the Associate AD for external relations and Senior Woman Administrator.